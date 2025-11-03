Man killed after ramming into divider, run over by truck in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after his motorcycle rammed into a divider and was then run over by a speeding truck, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar Saini (35), a resident of Kamalpur village of Fatehpur police station, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when Saini was returning home after meeting his elder sister in Gangnoli village.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that Kumar, travelling on a motorcycle, rammed into a divider near Syed Majra. Following this, a speeding truck coming from behind ran over Saini, killing him on the spot. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, police said.