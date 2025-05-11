Man killed after 'recklessly' driven tempo hits bicycle in Outer North Delhi

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was killed after his bicycle was allegedly hit by a recklessly driven tempo near the Azadpur Mandi area in Outer North Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place early Saturday morning, when the victim was headed to work with one of his neighbours, they said.

The victim was identified as Dilip Shah (36), a police officer said.

"We received a PCR call regarding an accident at 5:30 am (on Saturday). Police teams were rushed to the spot immediately," the officer said.

The victim's neighbour told police that they had left their houses at 5 am on bicycles to go to the Azadpur Mandi and as they went past the Libaspur bus stand at around 5:30 am, a tempo hit Shah's bicycle from behind.

"Dilip fell on the road and sustained a serious chest injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," the neighbour said.

Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the tempo driver. PTI BM RC