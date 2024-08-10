Man killed after speeding SUV dashes motorcycle in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV dashed his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

An official said the district rural police arrested the SUV driver, Sachin Suravase, following the accident at Manor on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2.30 pm when the victim, Sagar Patil, was riding his motorcycle, and a speeding SUV dashed the vehicle, causing him to fall, he said.

Patil suffered severe injuries and died, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused driver, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR ARU