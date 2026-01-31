Man killed after truck runs over him in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was crossing a highway here on Saturday, police said.

The truck has been seized while efforts are on to arrest the driver, they said.

According to the police, the deceased, Shrikishun Prasad, a resident of Balua Shamsher Shahi, had come to a market with his wife, Kanti Devi.

While the couple was crossing the highway near Pathehariya Chowk to return to their village, a speeding truck coming from the direction of Fazilnagar ran over him, they said.

Prasad died on the spot, while Devi narrowly escaped.

According to eyewitnesses, an overbridge is being constructed at the intersection. Due to this, barricades have been placed. Only one lane of the highway is being used by both small and large vehicles.

They alleged that no safety measures have been put in place. As a result, accidents frequently occur at this spot.

SHO Patherwa Dhirendra Kumar Rai said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV APL APL APL