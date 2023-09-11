Man killed, another hurt after being attacked during Chehallum fair in UP

Gonda (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death and another injured on Monday when they were attacked during a Chehallum fair in Firozpur area here, police said.

Advertisment

The victims were identified as Shakib (28) and Taslim. Both were rushed to hospital, where Sakib was declared dead, while the condition of Taslim was stated to be stable, police said.

Two accused, Laden and Rizwan, were arrested after registration of FIR against them by the victim's family.

A detailed probe is on into the matter, police said. PTI COR ABN CK