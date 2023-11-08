Man killed, another injured after JCB falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) A man died while another was injured when a JCB engaged in construction of Patgahar link road in the suburbs of Shimla fell down a 150-foot-deep gorge on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Bunty Thakur was declared brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla while JCB operator Prem Chand got injured and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

The accident occurred as the driver lost control over the machine, police said, adding that he has been booked under sections of 279 (negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence ) of IPC.

Further investigations are underway, police said. PTI BPL NB NB