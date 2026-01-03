Man killed, another injured as car hits tree in Gondia; tanker with empty CNG cylinders turns turtle

Gondia, Jan 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died and another person suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Gondia-Kohmara Road when Rupesh Naresh Bhugare, who was driving the car, lost control of the steering wheel, an official said.

Police said the car hit a tree on the roadside, killing Bhugare at the scene. The other occupant, Praful Bramhanand Patle, suffered critical injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, a tanker carrying empty CNG cylinders flipped near Waghdeo Mandir on the same road, blocking vehicular movement for about four hours.

Nobody was injured in the accident, police said. PTI COR NR