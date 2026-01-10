Man killed, another injured as motorcycle hit by unknown vehicle in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A man was killed and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unknown vehicle here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Munna Sah (40) had gone to the Salemgarh market with Mahesh Chauhan (32). They were returning home on a motorcycle.

On Friday night, at around 8 pm, as they reached near the Bahadurpur police outpost, they were hit by an unknown vehicle and were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, police, with the help of locals, sent both the injured men to the Tamkuhi Raj community health centre, where doctors declared Munna, who was driving the motorcycle, dead.

Mahesh, who was seriously injured, received primary treatment and was then referred to Kushinagar Medical College, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Further investigation is underway.