Man killed, another injured as vehicle hits rickshaw near Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died, and another was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their goods-laden rickshaw from behind near Chhatrasal Stadium in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Model Town Police Station at 6.24 am, following which police reached the spot, they said.

One person was found dead at the scene, and another was injured and shifted to a hospital by a PCR van, police said.

The deceased was identified as Santosh, a resident of Malikpur village in Delhi and aged around 45 years.

The injured man has been identified as Mewa Ram (45), a resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ram, in his statement to the police, said that he and Santosh were carrying vegetables on a rickshaw from Azadpur Mandi to Malikpur when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind near Chhatrasal Stadium and fled the spot.

A case under sections 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) and 125(A) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ