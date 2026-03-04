Man killed, another injured in Delhi's Burari after dispute during Holi celebrations

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A dispute during Holi celebrations in north Delhi's Burari area turned violent on Wednesday, leaving a man dead and another seriously injured, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nepal, while the injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a quarrel broke out between two groups during the festivities. The argument escalated and one of the accused allegedly attacked Nepal and his associate with a knife.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Nepal dead. The second victim was admitted with serious injuries and remains under medical supervision with serious injuries, a senior police officer said.

The Burari police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation.

One of the accused has been arrested and police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

"We have apprehended one person in the matter. Raids are being conducted to trace and arrest the other accused," the officer said.

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ AKY