Man killed, another injured in fire cracker explosion during church celebration in Ernakulam

Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 68-year-old man was killed and another sustained serious burns following a fire cracker explosion while handling explosives as part of a celebration at a church in Ernakulam district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a native of Kadathy, while James (46) of Valakkom suffered serious injuries.

As per the FIR, the explosion occurred at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Kadathy near Muvattupuzha at around 8.30 am.

Ravi was filling explosives into a firecracker frame at the church building as part of a festive celebration when it accidentally exploded, the FIR said.

Ravi sustained critical injuries while James suffered severe burns in the incident.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where Ravi succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the condition of James is stable, though he has suffered serious burn injuries.

Police have registered a case against parish priest Fr Biju Varkey and office-bearers Sabu Paul and Eldho C M.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Explosives Act.