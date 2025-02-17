Man killed, another injured in pickup van collision on Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 48-year-old man died and another was injured when a mini pickup van rammed into them while the two were drinking tea on the roadside in Kurebhar area here on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway when Narayan Gupta, hailing from Kolkata and Ajit Jaiswal (40) got stuck in a traffic jam, an official said.

After the collision, driver of the pickup van, Raman Kumar took them to the Government Medical College, where the doctors declared Narayan Gupta brought dead, he said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SK Goyal said that the police has been informed about the accident.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem and the injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ