Man killed, another injured in shooting in Bihar

Patna, May 31 (PTI) A man was shot dead and another injured in Fatuha locality in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening near the Bankipur Durgalang area under the Fatuha Police Station limits, when the armed men fired, targeting the two.

The deceased was identified as Hariom Yadav, and the injured as Ravi Kumar.

Talking to reporters, Fatuha Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nikhil Kumar said, "A Police team immediately reached the spot after receiving the information that two persons were shot at by one Vishal Yadav. The victims were taken to the nearest government hospital, where Yadav was declared dead." Ravi Kumar is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable, the SDPO said.

A case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, the SDPO said, adding that the exact cause of the firing is yet to be ascertained. PTI PKD BDC