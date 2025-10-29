Man killed, another injured in UP's Hamirpur after altercation

Hamirpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was on Wednesday killed and another seriously injured following a dispute between two groups of villagers in the Maudaha area here, police said.

The incident took place in Parcha village where Ravi (20), son of Kalideen, who was residing in Jaspura village of Banda district, had come to his native village for some work.

During his visit, an altercation broke out between him and Pintu, son of Maiku, along with Pintu's family members, the police said.

In the ensuing fight, both Ravi and Pintu sustained serious injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Maudaha, where doctors declared Ravi dead.

Pintu, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to the Hamirpur district hospital for further treatment, the police added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway. PTI COR ABN KSS KSS