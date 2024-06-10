Man killed as boulder falls on house in Thane

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and his wife received injuries after a boulder fell on their house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6 am at Mouje Wadi in Malanggad hill area, a release from the district collector's office said.

The boulder fell on the house, injuring the man and his 30-year-old wife.

They were rushed to a hospital where the man died during treatment, the release said.

The deceased has been identified as Gulam Badshah Sayyed, as per the release. PTI COR GK