Man killed as bricks fall on him at construction site in Thane

Thane, Aug 12 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was killed after cement bricks fell on him at a construction site in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ambernath area on Saturday when the victim, Vasant Kushabha Sathe, went to the construction site of a business park to deliver the cement bricks in a truck.

As he got off the truck to unload the material, some bricks from a construction lift at the site fell on his head, leaving him severely injured, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Some people present there rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he said. PTI COR GK