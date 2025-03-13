Man killed as bus hits bike in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man was killed while another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kuraoli area here, police said on Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Vikesh Kumar and Navin were on their way to a local market for Holi purchases on Wednesday night when the incident took place, police said.

Station House Officer of the Kuroli police station Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said, "A speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus struck the motorcycle from behind near Kuraoli Tehsil.

"Vikesh Kumar was killed on the spot while Navin sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital," he said.