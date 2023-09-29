Man killed as bus hits bike in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was killed on Friday when a bus hit his motorcycle here, police said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the fast-moving Patiala-bound bus also overturned and fell into a roadside pit after covering some distance, they said.

The accident took place in Akhandnagar area, police said, adding that the bus passengers suffered minor injuries.

In-charge of Kalan police outpost Shailendra Pratap Singh said the deceased has been identified as Sumit Yadav.

Yadav had reached the main Ayodhya highway from Pathak ka Purva, when the bus hit the rear of his motorcycle.

He was brought to the community health centre in Akhandnagar in a seriously injured condition, where doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

The bus passengers, who belong to Shahganj in Jaunpur district, have returned to their homes, police said.

The bus has been impounded, they said. PTI COR NAV CK