Man killed as car crashes into trailer truck on Atal Setu

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A 36-year-old man, husband of a police official, died after his car hit a trailer truck on the Atal Setu bridge here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Monday night, said an official of Sewri police station.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Hanumant Khade, who was married to Assistant Police Inspector Swapnali Jaybhay attached to the Sewri police station.

Khade, who worked for a private firm in Khopoli, was heading towards Sewri from his office when the driver of his car lost control over the wheel and hit a trailer truck moving ahead of his car.

Khade received a major head injury and died on the spot, while the driver survived the crash and fled from the spot. He was caught later and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections including 106-1 (causing death by negligence).