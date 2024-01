Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed when his car rammed into a parked vehicle in Latur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Prasad Niture, was son of a former president of Udgir municipal council.

According to police, the car was speeding when it rammed into a pick-up van, which was parked near a diversion on a national highway after developing a snag. The driver of the pick-up vehicle has been detained.