Man killed as car speeding on wrong side hits motorbike in Pune; driver held

Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed after a car speeding on the wrong side of a road hit his motorbike in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on Pune-Nashik road in Ambegaon taluka. The car driver was arrested late night, they said.

The victim was identified as Om Bhalerao, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Manchar police station, an official said.

"The accused was driving a Fortuner car on Pune-Nashik road. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the road while travelling to Manchar village when the vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorbike. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured in the accident and lost his life," a senior police official said.

"Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident," he added. PTI COR GK