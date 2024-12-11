Man killed as family feud over land turns fatal in Kota

Kota, Dec 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in a clash between family members over a land dispute at Kishanpura village in Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The victim, Raju Bheel (27), was referred to the MBS Hospital in Kota where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night, they added.

The Itawa police station on Wednesday lodged a murder case against the deceased's uncle, Babulal, two cousins, Dinesh and Kuldeep, and three-four unidentified persons after handing over the body to the family members following post-mortem, officials said.

Two factions of the family attacked each other with iron rods and sticks over a land dispute on Monday night, circle inspector at Itawa police station, Sandeep Vishnoi, said.

Advertisment

Raju Bheel and two persons from the rival group were rushed to a local hospital, which referred the former to the MBS Hospital after his condition worsened, Vishnoi said. PTI COR ARI