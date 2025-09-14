Man killed as he objects to cutting of trees on his land

Jamshedpur, Sep 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed on Sunday when he objected to some people cutting trees in his land in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The victim has been identified as Jagdish Hembram of Sirkatola Baridih village on the outskirts of Jamshedpur town.

The police officer said an altercation broke out between the victim and some people over the cutting of trees in his land on Sunday morning, which turned violent, and Jagdish was attacked with lathis and axe.

Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station Sachin Kumar Das said a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of BNS on the statement of the victim's wife.

The police officer said two accused, allegedly involved in the incident, were arrested while a hunt was on to apprehend others reported at large.

Police said the victim and the accused were all distant relatives. PTI BS RG