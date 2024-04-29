Man killed as he tries to save his mother from attack by drunk brother

Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man lost his life when he resisted his drunk elder brother's attempt to attack their mother with a knife in Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Dilip Gokhale, has been arrested.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when Dilip (51) tried to attack his mother in an inebriated condition in their house in the Timki area.

"Dilip verbally abused his mother and took out a knife intending to harm her. His brother Gaurav Gokhale tried to restrain Dilip, but sustained a fatal injury to his throat," an official said.

Neighbours of the Gokhales alerted the Tehsil police. The injured man was rushed to Mayo Hospital by the police where he succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK