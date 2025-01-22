Man killed as his motorcycle comes under wheel of BEST bus

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding came under the wheel of a BEST bus in Mumbai’s Borivali West area on Wednesday, a police official said.

The accident occurred when Vaibhav Kamble lost control of his two-wheeler while apparently trying to overtake the bus, which was on its way from Borivali railway station to Kandivali station, he said.

The motorcycle skidded and came under the rear wheel of the bus operated by public transporters Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. Kamble suffered serious head injuries after coming in contact with the wheel, the official said.

He was rushed to the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital and later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead before the treatment, the official said.

The Borivali police have booked the bus driver, Sandesh Shrikant Sutar (32), and issued a notice to him, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NR