Man killed as house collapses due to rain in Kota

Kota, Jul 29 (PTI) An elderly man was killed and his son was injured when their kutcha house collapsed due to rain in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khemraj Meena (70), a resident of Jhad village under the Budadeet police station area, they said.

Khemraj was sitting on a cot in his house when one of the walls of the house collapsed on him around 1 pm. His son Dhanraj, who was nearby, was hit by a cement sheet, but he escaped with minor injuries, said Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh.

Khemraj was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said. PTI COR DIV DIV