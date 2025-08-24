Man killed as jilted lover attacks girl, her parents in UP's Siddharthnagar: Police

Siddharthnagar (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man attacked a girl he was in love with and her parents with a knife, leading to the death of the girl's father in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The 17-year-old girl and her mother have sustained serious injuries in the incident and have been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College, they added.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot. Police have launched a hunt for him.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday in Nagchhori Kevathiya Deeh village in the Misraulia police station area when the girl and her parents were returning home.

Mukesh Kumar Nishad (19), a resident of the village, was in love with the girl but her family members did not approve of it.

The accused came in a car and tried to force the girl into the vehicle. When the girl's 38-year-old mother and 40-year-old father tried to stop him, he attacked them with a knife. The father of the girl died on the spot, while her mother was badly injured.

The accused went some distance with the girl in the car, then stabbed her too and dumped her on the road.

By the time people reached the spot, the accused had fled. Police took the injured girl and her mother to the district hospital, from where they were referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar Prasad said as soon as police were informed about the incident, a team was dispatched to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. PTI COR NAV RC