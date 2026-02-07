Man killed as KSRTC bus hits scooter, rams shop in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) A man died after a KSRTC bus hit his scooter and then rammed into a shop here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jayachandran (50) of Konchira, Vembayam.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4 pm when a KSRTC bus plying on the MC Road hit Jayachandran’s scooter, lost control and crashed into a shop at Koppam near Vembayam.

Soon after the accident, locals gathered at the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Though Jayachandran was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead there, police said.

Police officials said some passengers on the bus and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident led to severe traffic congestion on the MC Road in the evening.

Police have launched a probe, and a case will be registered, an official said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem on Sunday. PTI TBA TBA ADB