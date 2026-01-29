Man killed as motorcycle hits culvert in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was died after his motorcycle skidded and hit a culvert at a village here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident occurred in Pandah village late Wednesday when the motorcycle lost balance and crashed into the structure.

The victim, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Nehta village, was on his way to Pandah for work when the accident occurred.

Locals rushed him to the Sikandarpur Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station House Officer Mool Chand Chaurasia said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.