Man killed as motorcycle hits him in Beed district; biker grievously injured

Beed, Dec 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old sugarcane labourer died after being hit by a motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Beed district, while the two-wheeler rider suffered serious injuries, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at Rajuri Mala in the Georai tehsil.

One Eknath Pawar was walking home to Rajuri Mala after finishing work at a sugarcane field when a motorcycle coming from Georai struck him at high speed at around 8 pm, a police official said.

Pawar died at the scene, while the motorcycle rider, Tushar Chandrakant Jagtap (25), suffered grievous wounds. Jagtap is currently admitted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Georai sub-district hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the Talwada police are carrying out further investigation. PTI COR NR