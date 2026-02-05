Man killed as motorcycle rams into container truck on Mumbai-Nashik Road

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a container truck on Mumbai-Nashik Road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

The accident, reported at 5.48 am near Kharegaon toll plaza, caused a traffic jam for about one hour on the busy route, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The man was heading from Thane towards Nashik when he lost control of his motorcycle. As a result, the two-wheeler rammed into a container passing by, he said.

The motorcycle-rider, identified as Akash Chandra Pujari (20), a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai, died on the spot, the official said.

The container driver fled the spot after the accident.

Pujari had left his house around 4 am with friends to visit the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, but he was riding separately when the accident occurred, the official said.

The incident caused traffic on the route for about an hour. The container and the two-wheeler were later moved to the roadside and normal vehicular movement resumed, he added. PTI COR GK