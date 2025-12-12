Man killed as MSRTC bus rams into motorcycle in Beed district

Beed, Dec 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) rammed into his two-wheeler in Beed district, police have said.

The incident took place near Kakadhira on Beed-Ahilyanagar road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwas, alias Rajabhau Shivaji Baglane, a resident of Kakadhira in Beed tehsil.

According to police, Baglane was going on a motorcycle from Beed towards his village when a speeding MSRTC bus hit his vehicle, killing him on the spot.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, an official said. PTI COR NR