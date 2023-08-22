Man killed as portion of Bharawas Gate in Haryana's Rewari collapse

Rewari, Aug 22 (PTI) A 68-year-old bike-borne man was killed after a portion of the historical Bharawas Gate in Haryana’s Rewari collapsed over him on Tuesday, police said.

Subhash Chand Sharma, a resident of Kanuka village here, had come to Rewari market for shopping. At around 3 pm, while he was passing under the gate, a large portion of it collapsed and fell on him, they said.

After hearing the noise, passersby and the policemen of Bharawas Gate Police Station reached the spot and pulled Sharma out from the debris and took him to the trauma centre where he died, they said.

The relatives of the deceased also reached the spot and police sent Sharma’s body for a post-mortem. PTI COR SUN NB NB