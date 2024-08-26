Man killed as portion of his house collapses in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was killed after a portion of his dilapidated house here collapsed in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rahis, they said.

At 1:30 am, a portion of Rahis' house, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed in the Chandpol area and he got trapped under the debris, a police officer said.

"A rescue operation was launched and Rahis was rushed to SMS Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the officer said.

Rahis shared the house with his brothers and other family members. All of them were safe. His wife and son had left for Maharashtra three days back, according to police. PTI SDA BM DIV DIV