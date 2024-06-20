Man killed as roof collapses due to rain in UP

Bareilly (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A man was killed and five of his family members were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in the Faridpur area here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Bhagwanpur Phulwa village.

Jaipal, 42, was killed and five of his family members were injured when a part of the roof of their house collapsed on them, he said.

In a separate incident, four people were injured when the roof of a house in the same village collapsed due to rain, said the officer.