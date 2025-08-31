Man killed as speeding SUV rammed into elevated highway pillar

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (PTI) A man was killed and four others suffered injuries after a SUV lost control and rammed into the pillar under the elevated portion of National Highway-66 in Kazhakoottam here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Shibin (28), a native of Balaramapuram.

The injured persons are Rajanish (27) of Marayamottam, Kiran (29) of Pongunmoodu, Akhila (28) of CVR Puram, and Sreelekshmi (23) from Kaimanam.

Police said the condition of the two injured is critical, and they are admitted to the ICU of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The accident occurred at approximately 11. 45 pm as the group was traveling from Pettah to Kazhakoottam.

The SUV, reportedly traveling at a high speed, lost control and struck a flyover pillar, causing severe damage to the front of the vehicle, an officer said. Shibin, the driver, died at the scene.

Bystanders rescued the other occupants and rushed them to the hospital, police said.

Police said that the accident caused a significant traffic blockage on the road stretch. Authorities later removed the SUV to restore normal traffic flow.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine whether the vehicle was involved in racing. They will also assess whether any occupants were under the influence of alcohol, an officer said.

The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added. PTI TBA ADB