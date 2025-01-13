Man killed as truck hits 2 auto-rickshaws in Thane; minor driver held

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI ) A man was killed and another person injured when a truck driven by a minor boy collided with two auto-rickshaws before falling into a pit at a Metro construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

The 15-year-old truck driver was later detained, they said.

The incident took place at 2.30 am near Suraj Water Park on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road and traffic on the route was affected for some time, the police said.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided with two auto-rickshaws parked by the roadside and then plunged into a pit at a Metro construction site, traffic police officials said.

Local resident Jitendra Mohan Kamble (31), who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, was injured and rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

An occupant of the other auto-rickshaw also received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police said.

The Kasarvadavali police detained the underage driver and registered an FIR against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

The traffic police later removed the damaged truck and the auto-rickshaws with the help of a towing vehicle and restored smooth traffic flow on the road. PTI COR GK