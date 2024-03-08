Man killed as truck hits bike in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old motorcyclist lost his life when a truck rammed into the rear of the two-wheeler in this district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place in the Dostpur police station area, they said.

Inspector Ram Ashish Upadhyay said the incident took place on Thursday night, when Ram Tirath (55) and Santosh Kumar (30) were returning from Birsinghpur to Bethra on a motorcycle after cooking at a programme.

Both of them had reached Dostpur when the truck hit the motorcycle. The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle was badly damaged and its riders fell on the road.

Both of them were seriously injured.

The truck driver fled the scene in his vehicle after the accident, police said.

Police got both the injured admitted to the community health centre in Dostpur, where doctors declared Kumar dead. Tirath has been referred to the district hospital in Ambedkar Nagar district.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV CK