Man killed as truck hits his motorbike in Maharashtra's Beed

Beed (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a container truck near his house in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night at a spot barely a minute away from his house at Devi Nimgaon in Ashti tehsil.

Shortly before the accident, the victim, Sandeep Vishwanath Anarse, had called up his family members, saying he was leaving from Kada and would reach home in 10 minutes.

A container truck coming from Dhamangaon in Ashti collided head-on with his motorcycle near Pawane Vasti area on the Paithan-Baramati road, a police official said.

He suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, but he succumbed on the way, the official said.

The body was sent to the Kada Primary Health Centre for a post-mortem.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver, the police added. PTI COR GK