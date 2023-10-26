Man killed as truck hits his tractor in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man got killed after his tractor was hit by a speeding truck in the Faridpur area here, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Mishra said Shivkumar (30) of Kurmuri village was driving a paddy-laden tractor when it was hit by a truck near Makrandpur village on Wednesday night.

Shivkumar died on the spot, while two others travelling with him escaped unhurt, Mishra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused truck driver, the SP said. PTI COR CDN RPA