Man killed as unidentified vehicle hits bike in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike near Shiv Murti in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur Beri, a senior police officer said.

“A PCR call reporting an accident was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station at 2.06 pm. A police team reached the spot but found that a passerby had already taken the injured man to the Medanta Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

The body was later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for autopsy, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the offending vehicle. PTI SSJ ARI