Man killed, body burnt in farm in Akola district; four held

Akola, Oct 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed and his body was burnt in a farm over an old dispute in Maharashtra’s Akola district, following which police have arrested four persons so far, an official said on Saturday.

Victim Akshay Vinayak Nagalkar left home on the evening of October 23, but did not return, prompting his father to file a complaint at the Dabki Road police station. Police formed eight teams to track Nagalkar, he said.

Acting on inputs, police detained one Chandrakant Borkar and interrogated him. Borkar told the cops that he and seven others had killed Nagalkar over past enmity, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Patil said the accused persons invited Nagalkar to a hotel in Bhaurad under the pretext of dinner and murdered him. They took the body to a farm, belonging to one of the accused persons, at Morgan village and burnt it.

Police have arrested Borkar and three others for their alleged involvement in the crime. Efforts are being made to track down the remaining accused, they said.