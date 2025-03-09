Man killed, brother injured after being stabbed by neighbours in UP's Agra

Agra (UP), March 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after being stabbed by neighbours during an altercation here, police said on Sunday.

They said the incident happened at Chunnipura village in Basauoni area of Agra late on Saturday night.

According to additional commissioner of police Virendra, Dev Singh (27) and his brother Ramveer (25) were trying to mediate a dispute between their neighbour Ram Lal and his nephews Amar Chand and Suraj.

The officer said the victims' mother Sheela told police that all the three neighbours attacked her sons with knives.

Both the brothers were rushed to a hospital, where Dev Singh succumbed to his injuries.

The accused are at large, and police have launched a search for them, the police officer said.