Man killed, brother injured as dumper hits bike in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a soil-laden dumper truck hit their motorcycle in Mau district on Friday, police said.

Ravi Rajbhar and his brother Ramesh Rajbhar were near Ghazipur Tiraha in the Kotwali area when the speeding dumper ran over them, police said.

Locals caught the driver and handed him over to police.

"Police have seized the dumper after taking its driver into custody. Ramesh Rajbhar has been referred to the Varanasi trauma centre for treatment," Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said.