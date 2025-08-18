Man killed, brother injured as pick-up truck rams into their bike in UP

Chandauli (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A man was killed and his elder brother, who is sub-divisional officer in the electricity department, was critically injured when a speeding pick-up truck hit their motorcycle here early on Monday, a police officer said.

The accident took place near Mans Nagar in Chandauli at around 12.50 am, he said.

Alinagar Station House Officer Anil Pandey said Shyamadhar (35), a resident of Naseerpattan village, was taking his brother Ramsudhar Yadav (45) to the railway station on a motorcycle when the incident happened.

A speeding pick-up truck coming from the opposite side allegedly lost control and hit the motorcycle, which fell into a roadside drain along with the riders, he said.

Locals rushed to the scene and pulled the brothers out, but Shyamadhar died on the spot.

Ramsudhar, who sustained a fractured leg, was shifted to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

Pandey said they have seized the pick-up truck and arrested its driver. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he said.