Man killed, brother injured in car-truck collision in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and his brother was injured in a car-truck collision on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Azhar and Imtiaz, both residents of Harimau village here, were travelling in their SUV when the accident occurred late on Tuesday night near the Kamrauli police station area, officials said.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jagdishpur, where Azhar, who was driving the car, was declared dead, while Imtiaz is undergoing treatment, police said.

Kamrauli Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and necessary legal formalities are being completed.

The officer said efforts are on to trace the absconding truck driver.

The damaged vehicles have been removed from the highway, and normal traffic flow has resumed, he added.