Man killed by brother in-law in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha) June 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his brother-in-law in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as B. Narasinghalu of Manikapur village under Golanthara police station limits. The accused, D. Chelapati (40) of Chati, fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

Bibekananda Swain, inspector in charge of Golanthara police station, said the deceased had gone to his brother-in-law’s house on Monday to resolve a dispute between Chelapati and his wife. Chelapati, who has been married for about seven years, has allegedly been physically abusing his wife, he said.

After a heated exchange between Narasinghalu and Chelapati, the accused struck Narasinghalu on the head with an iron rod. Narasinghalu was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A search is underway to apprehend the attacker, Swain said.