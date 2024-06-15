Man killed by brothers for marrying widow of eldest sibling in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat

Baghpat (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) A man was killed by his brothers allegedly for marrying the widow of their eldest sibling in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Yashveer (32), son of Ishwar, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Baghpat NP Singh said that the incident occurred on Friday night when the police received a call reporting that a man had been shot dead.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Yashveer was killed by his elder brothers, Singh said.

Ishwar had four sons – Sukhveer, Omveer, Udayveer and Yashveer. After Sukhveer passed away last year, his wife Ritu married his younger brother Yashveer, Singh added.

However, this marriage did not sit well with the other brothers which led to frequent quarrels within the family, ASP said.

On Friday night, Yashveer, a bus driver in Delhi, returned home after duty. Omveer and Udayveer, in an inebriated state, argued with their mother. The argument soon escalated and they shot Yashveer dead, the ASP said.

The police have arrested Udayveer and Omveer. Further investigation is underway, the ASP added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG