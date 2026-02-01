Man killed by cousin in Beed over land dispute

Beed, Feb 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his cousin in Kaij tehsil of Beed district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Uttreshwar Pimpri on Friday night, he added.

"Vicky alias Anna Raosaheb Chandanshiv (25) was taken to a farm by his cousin Mahesh Uttreshwar Chandanshiv (25), given liquor and murdered. Mahesh slit Vicky's throat. The accused was held within an hour by a team led by Kaij police station inspector Swapnil Unawane," the official said.

Mahesh killed Vicky due to domestic and land disputes, the official added. PTI COR BNM