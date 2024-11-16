Man killed by daughter-in-law over property dispute in UP's Shahjahanpur, 3 held

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 16(PTI) A man was killed allegedly by her daughter-in-law and her relatives over a property dispute, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Shashi, the victim's daughter-in-law and her relatives -- Subodh Mishra and Shatrughan Mishra, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said, "The victim, Ramsevak (65), was found dead in his home in Rautapur Kala village, under the Khutar police station area, on Thursday morning. His family members discovered the body after he had been struck with a heavy object while he was asleep." During the investigation, police questioned the family and grew suspicious of the victim's daughter-in-law, Shashi Mishra, and her relatives.

Awasthi said that Shashi, who had frequent arguments with her father-in-law, suspected that he might leave all his property to his daughter. Shashi, who was in close contact with her cousin, Subodh Mishra, reportedly called him on the night of the murder, saying, "This matter should be finished today." Following further interrogation, Shashi, Subodh Mishra, and Shatrughan Mishra, another relative, admitted their involvement in the crime. The police have arrested the trio on charges of murder, and they have been sent to jail, the officer added. PTI COR CDN HIG